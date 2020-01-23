Bollywood Badshah, actor Shahrukh Khan is very active on his social media. He keeps engaging with his fans on Twitter. Likewise, on Wednesday the actor decided to engage with his fans and followers on his Twitter during an 'Ask Me Anything' session. Using the hashtag #AskSRK, the actor urged fans to send in questions and he would try to answer as many as possible.
As soon as the session started, fans started dropping number of questions, which ranged from funny to bizarre. Fans also asked about his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and advise on life etc. Whatever the question was SRK replied with his usual sense of wit and humour.
One fan referred to SRK's massive mansion in Mumbai, Mannat and wanted to know how much it would cost to rent a room in his bungalow. SRK replied very smartly to this too. Instead of answering him directly, SRK hinted at the years of hard work he had to put in to earn a sea-facing property like Mannat in Mumbai.
Check out the tweet here:
Mannat is a popular landmark in Bandra, a must-visit tourist spot. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore.
On professional front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero' which was directed by Aanand L Rai. According to few sources, SRK will be next acting in Rajkumar Hirani's next romantic drama in which Kajol is expected to play a female lead. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the makers.
