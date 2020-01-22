Since the film era had started, Bollywood had given many memorable movies for audience which are just ever green. One such movie is the iconic Mughal-E-Azam!



The Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Dilip Kumar classic is often cited among the finest in Bollywood's cinematic history. Fans still remember the soulful songs, lavish sets, heavy dialogues, memorable and amazing music from the movie. It has been 60 years since its release but it's still new and soulful everytime you watch it.



Recently, Bollywood actor and Prithviraj Kapoor's grandson Rishi Kapoor surprised movie buffs by sharing a rare picture from the sets of the K Asif directorial, Mughal-E-Azam.

Are you excited to see the rare iconic picture? Take a look here: