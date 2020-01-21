Sharukh Khan is also known as B-town Badshah or King of Bollywood, who never fails to entertain his fans and audience with his iconic roles and power packed performances in every movie. As the 'Diwale' star has not come up with even single movie in 2019, his fans and followers are asking him to announce his project soon at least this year.

Whereas Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn was seen in Tanhaji which is doing quite well at box office alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.



Shahrukh and Kajol last worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015) and both share an excellent box-office track of blockbusters so far.



According few sources, it is heard that the 'DDLJ' couple, SRK and Kajol will be pairing up again in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming romactic drama.



Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most talented and commercially successful filmmakers of our times so any new movie of his generates maximum excitement.



Hirani and SRK are set do a film together and the announcement is expected soon. Kajol Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been approached to play the romantic lead opposite SRK, sources said.



While there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been signed, the filmmaker is apparently keen to cast the Shah Rukh-Kajol pair together in his next movie after Sanju. Hirani is more interested to cast Kajol as he hasn't worked with her before whereas he had also worked with Kareena Kapoor in 3 idiots.



Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani has been regularly meeting over the last year to discuss doing a project together and now it’s almost finalised. The source adds that it will be a joint production of Hirani and SRK’s production house Red Chillies, with Hirani directing the film.



According to sources, The movie, that SRK and Hirani are in talks with, is a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through it. The script of the movie is still being finalised.



If Kajol and Shah Rukh appear together in a Hirani movie, it will probably be the announcement of the year. The explosive combo of SRK-Kajol-Hirani will be a treat to watch!



However, it will be interesting to see who is the final choice between Kajol and Kareena for Hirani’s next.

Also Read: Kajol Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene As Film Turns 24