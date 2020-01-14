Makar Sankranti is a joyous festival that marks the end of the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest season. This festival is celebrated with fervour by people across the nation and out B-town never misses even one festival where they don't wish fans and followers.



Similarly, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Tamannah Bhatia, Sunny Deol and Hema Malini extended their good wishes on the occasion of Lohri through their social media accounts.

Check out their messages: