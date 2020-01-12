Deepika Padukone's first film of the decade and her first film as a producer, Chhapaak released on January 10th, Friday amidst high criticism after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to address solidarity to the students after the attack.



The acclaimed film has been lauded from every quarter of the society. However, the appreciation and praises have not translated into earnings. Chhapaak's opening day collections was recorded as Rs 4.77 crore and it picked up on the second day. It went up by 35-40 per cent on Saturday to Rs 6 crore.



According to various sources, the box office collection of Chhapaak in two days has been recorded at an estimated Rs 10.50 crore.



Chhapaak has been left far behind by its competitor Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has made an estimated Rs 35 crore at the box office in two days. The film is also clashing with superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar that has also performed exceptionally well at the box office.



Chhapaak's box office collection might have taken a beating and went down due to couple of reasons.



One of the biggest reason for the low box office collection is the criticism faced by Deepika from the netizens after her visit to the JNU, Delhi. Another reason is, just before the release of the film, reports were rife that Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat has decided to take legal action against the makers of the Deepika Padukone starrer for omitting to mention her name in the film.



Following the same, a Delhi court on Thursday directed the makers of 'Chhapaak' to give due credits to advocate Aparna Bhatt for her contribution in the making of the film. Additional Senior Civil Judge Dr. Pankaj Sharma directed director Meghna Gulzar and the makers of the film to mention the advocate's name in the credit roll.



Despite all these issues, the film has been receiving appreciation from all quarters of the society. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘Chhapaak’ stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Deepika will be seen playing the character of acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal in the movie.

