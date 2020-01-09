MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone sets a perfect example for the fact that talent, hard work and support from the family can take you to the higher levels in life. After struggling for almost 10 years in Bollywood, she finally established herself as a Bollywood A-lister.



The 'Piku' actor always gives us wardrobe goals in every attire that she puts on. Be it western or traditional, DP dominates every style and colour.

Also Read: ‘Chhapaak’ : Celebrity Reactions, Opening Day Collection Prediction

Deepika looked enthralling in a blue saree during a screening of her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' which she hosted for her family and friends. The 34-year-old actress donned a shimmery, blue, Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, golden bangles and earrings. We totally loved her wet hairstyle and once again she established herself as a fashionista. Take a look at the posts here: