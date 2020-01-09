Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's production debut 'Chhapaak' is all set to the hit the screens tomorrow i.e., January 10. Though the actor faced of criticism and trolls of boycott for the film after her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to address solidarity, the movie will be in theatres across the country today.
According to sources, the actress hosted a special screening for her family, friends and members of the film industry followed by hosting a grand lunch.
Celebs like Rekha, Swara Bhasker, Meghna Gulzar, Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Javed Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Gulshan Devaiah and many others came out in large numbers to support the new producer and her film, loosely based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Many B-town celebs Ritesh Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Yami Gautam and many more took to their Twitter handles and shared the review after watching 'Chhapaak' at a special screening. Some called it as 'brilliant' and 'brave'. Take a look at their tweets here.
Film analyst Taran Adarsh has called film Chhapaak a 'powerful' film. He took to his Twitter handles and shred the review. Take a look at his tweet:
After some good reviews from popular B-town stars and also the film analyst, Deepika Padukone's stardom, and the film's content is likely to ensure a solid opening for Chhapaak. Amidst of high controveries due to Deepika's visit to JNU and clashing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth's Darbar, Chhapaak is likely to open between Rs 5-Rs 8 crore.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Messy in the male lead alongsie Deepika Padukone. The film is bankrolled by both Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone under the banner Fox Star productions.
Also Read: #BoycottChhapaak Trends After Deepika Padukone Reaches JNU To Express Solidarity