Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's production debut 'Chhapaak' is all set to the hit the screens tomorrow i.e., January 10. Though the actor faced of criticism and trolls of boycott for the film after her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to address solidarity, the movie will be in theatres across the country today.



According to sources, the actress hosted a special screening for her family, friends and members of the film industry followed by hosting a grand lunch.



Celebs like Rekha, Swara Bhasker, Meghna Gulzar, Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Javed Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Gulshan Devaiah and many others came out in large numbers to support the new producer and her film, loosely based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.



Many B-town celebs Ritesh Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Yami Gautam and many more took to their Twitter handles and shared the review after watching 'Chhapaak' at a special screening. Some called it as 'brilliant' and 'brave'. Take a look at their tweets here.