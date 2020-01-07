Ahead of its grand release of her upcoming movie, Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone dropped yet another poster from Chhapaak. The 'Piku' actress took to her social media handle and shared a poster from Chhapaak, and you just cannot miss it!
The new poster features Deepika and Vikrant. Deepike wrote, ''itni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar... Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat...️ Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!''.
Take a look here:
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is all set to hit the screens on 10th January. The film also stars Vikrant Messey in the male lead role.
Talking about the film, it is a true story based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. Deepika plays the role of Malti and Vikrant is seen playing the role of Amol who is Malti's partner in the film. Currently Deepika is busy with the promotions of the film.
Yesterday, Deepika was in Delhi to meet acid attack survivors with Vikrant. She also celebrated her birthday in Lucknow at a café which is run by acid attack survivors along with hubby Ranveer Singh.
