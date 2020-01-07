Ahead of its grand release of her upcoming movie, Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone dropped yet another poster from Chhapaak. The 'Piku' actress took to her social media handle and shared a poster from Chhapaak, and you just cannot miss it!

The new poster features Deepika and Vikrant. Deepike wrote, ''itni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar... Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat...️ Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!''.



Take a look here: