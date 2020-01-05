It is Deepika Padukone's birthday today! The diva turned 34 today and she kick-started her birthday celebrations at Mumbai airport with hubby Ranveer Singh by her side where a fan presented her with a sweet surprise cake.
The star couple were seen in funky outfits as they headed to catch their Lucknow bound flight for a short trip. While the 'Chhapaak' actress was seen an oversized orange sweater over a blue shirt with a large bow, Ranveer opted for an all-denim look that he topped off with a high fashion winter coat and matching cap. Deepika will be celebrating her birthday with hubby Ranveer in Lucknow where she will spend her special day at a café run by acid attack survivors.
The birthday girl was all smiles as Ranveer and her fans sang her the birthday song while she cut her cake. The actress fed a piece of cake to her lucky fan and also to hubby Ranveer and then they posed for a few pictures.
Check out the video here!
On the professional front, Deepika is busy with her promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar which will hit screens on January 10. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
