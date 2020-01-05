It is Deepika Padukone's birthday today! The diva turned 34 today and she kick-started her birthday celebrations at Mumbai airport with hubby Ranveer Singh by her side where a fan presented her with a sweet surprise cake.



The star couple were seen in funky outfits as they headed to catch their Lucknow bound flight for a short trip. While the 'Chhapaak' actress was seen an oversized orange sweater over a blue shirt with a large bow, Ranveer opted for an all-denim look that he topped off with a high fashion winter coat and matching cap. Deepika will be celebrating her birthday with hubby Ranveer in Lucknow where she will spend her special day at a café run by acid attack survivors.



The birthday girl was all smiles as Ranveer and her fans sang her the birthday song while she cut her cake. The actress fed a piece of cake to her lucky fan and also to hubby Ranveer and then they posed for a few pictures.