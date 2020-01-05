HYDERABAD: ‘Padmaavat’ actress Deepika Padukone is turning a year older today. Isn’t she an absolute beauty to look at? Obviously, a big Yes. She has evolved as an actress with time and has proved her acting prowess. Needless to say how she has enthralled audience in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Baji Rao Mastani', etc. She has created her mark and grabbed everyone’s attention towards her. Besides acting, the pretty cool diva also knows how to turn heads with her stunning sartorial picks.

In an interview with a media channel, the actress told that she is very much excited about her upcoming film, Chhaapaak. The film is directed by Meghana Gulzar and is going to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. Coming to her birthday celebrations, the ‘Piku’ actress asserted that she is not a very fussy birthday person and wants to keep it simple and intimate.

The ‘Tamasha’ star also added that she is going to celebrate the birthday at a very special place, a café run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow called 'Sheroes'. The ‘Mastani’ girl told that she will be with them for a day and recalled that she has had spent a good amount of time with many of the acid attack survivors during the making of the film, Chhaapaak.

Now, the most interesting thing which the leggy lass has revealed is about the surprise that Ranveer is going to give for the birthday baby. She told that Ranveer never leaves any stone unturned to impress her and he always goes that extra mile to keep her happy. She also added that they will take time out of their busy schedule to spend with each other on either Ranveer’s or her’s birthday. Isn’t it so cute?

Here's wishing the ever-smiling Deepika Padukone, A Very Happy Birthday.

