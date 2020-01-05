HYDERABAD: Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's heartthrob whose effervescent smile rules millions of hearts in the country will be celebrating her 34th birthday today. Not just a beautiful face, she has also carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her carefully chosen films and versatile characters.

As the clock ticked 12 am in the midnight on Sunday, social media poured in birthday wishes for 'Mastani'. From being a calender model to the most sought after actor of Bollywood, Deepika has come a long way.

On Saturday, she enjoyed her pre-birthday celebrations with the team of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. She will be portraying the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film releases on January 10.

According to a report, she will spend her birthday at a cafe in Lucknow called 'SHEROES' which is run by acid attack survivors. She will leave for Delhi later in the day.

Born in a Kannadiga family, Deepika is the daughter of famous Badminton player Prakash Padukone and mother Ujwala Padukone. She is married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The 'Cocktail' actor started her career as a model and got her Bollywood break in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om'.

