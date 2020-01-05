Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone needs no introduction and is one of the most sought after stars in B-town. She forayed into the world of cinema with a Kannada film and later stepped into Bollywood with the film, Om Shanti Om and from then there's no looking back. She scored high marks on the filmy charts and the sizzling beauty has won the hearts of people with her captivating acting skills. With each passing year, the actress has proved her mettle and now she could justice for any role. Are there any doubts? Obviously, a big ‘NO’.

Besides acting, the diva also keeps a tab on the latest fashion trends and always experiments with her look. Thanks to her stylists who always come up with something new for the super gorgeous lady. Be it a traditional number or a couture gown, she carries all elegantly and oozes charm and sophistication in every avatar. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress knows how to flabbergast the fashion police with her oh-so-glamorous avatars. Without late, just scroll down the article and we bet you’ll be scrolling up and down time and again.



