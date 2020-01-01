With 2020 already here, people all over the world are spreading their wishes with the words of wisdom, positivity and hope on social media. Bollywood is no exception again. B-Town stars took to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt greetings to millions of their fans and followers.



From Dada Saheb Phalke awardee Amitabh Bachchan to Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, everyone was seen immersed in the festive spirit as they bid adieu to 2019 and welcomed 2020 with open arms. Also Bollywood love birds like Virat Anushka, Varun Dhawan and Natasha, Kareena and Saif and many others who have jetted off to foreign locales on new year vacations, wished fans and welcomed 2020 on a good and happy note.



Check out wishes from the B-Town Brigade here: