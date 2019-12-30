The Khan and Sharma families are ending the year 2019 on an amazing note as Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma welcomed their second child, baby girl, Ayat Sharma. Arpita and Ayush were blessed with a baby girl on Salman Khan's birthday i.e., December 27.

Since the time Ayush confirmed his wife's pregnancy, not only both Khans and Sharma families but the fans were excited for the junior one to arrive. And finally, the wait was over as on December 27, 2019, Arpita and Aayush welcomed a little angel in their lives, Ayat Sharma.

A while back, Ayush Sharma took to his social media and shared the first pictures of his little angel, Ayat Sharma straight from the hospital. Take a look at the posts: