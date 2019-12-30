Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented ace actor Amitabh Bachchan with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award which is the Indian cinema's highest honour in a ceremony here at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



According to sources, the 77-year-old actor attended the ceremony with his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, and actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.



The megastar took to his social media share his happy feelings and expressed gratitude and affection to the people of Indian on receiving the honours. Take a look at his tweet.



Dadasaheb Phalke Award is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the Father of Indian cinema was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with ‘Saat Hindustani.’ The Dadasaheb Phalke Award comprises of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000.



Bollywood actor and Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Twitter and wished his father for receiving the award. Check out his tweet here.



Amitabh Bachchan was also supposed to receive the great honour at National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but he was unable to attend the event due to illness. Apart from this, the actor also won many more awards in the past for his great contribution for the Indian film industry.



On the professional front, the actor will be seen in some more promising film which are slated to release in the upcoming year. He 2will be seen working in films like Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and few other regional films.

