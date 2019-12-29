Out of the new stock of newcomers who made their debut in 2019, Ananya Panday has surely been the most impressive. Chunky Pandey's daughter was liked for her performance in "Student Of The Year 2", despite the film's below-expectation show. In "Pati Patni Aur Woh", she struck effortless chemistry with Kartik Aaryan.

Others who garnered attention included Ananya's SOTY 2 co-star Tara Sutaria, Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri (whose debut film "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" failed to click), Vardhan's co-star Shivaleeka Oberoi, Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl ("Notebook") and Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani ("Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota").Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his co-star Sahher Bambba (in "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas") and Zaheer Iqbal ("Notebook") were a few other debutantes who were hyped. With every new year, the stakes become tougher for Bollywood newcomers.

