As the year 2019 is coming to an end, and with that an end of a decade, travellers have already packed their bags and have jetted off to their destinations to celebrate the eve! B-town buddies are no exception here.



Social media is already buzzing with all the vacation pictures of B-town celebs who headed off with their families to the foreign countries to end the year on a happy note. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan along with the family, Anil Kapoor and family, Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife and kids, Kangana Ranaut with family have already jetted off for their foreign trips. Love birds Virat and Anushka have chosen Switzerland as a destination to bring down the curtains of 2019.



From Kareena to Virushka, everybody's social media is flooded with vacation pictures. B-town celebs never fail to give us major travel goals. New Year's vacation posts of different celebs are proof. Take a look the posts!