MUMBAI: Salman Khans sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right on the superstars birthday! The baby has been named Ayat Sharma.

Confirming the news, the family has issued a statement that reads: "With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn't have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil Khan & Sharma Family".