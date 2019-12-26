People all over the world celebrated Christmas with much pomp and show. It was a glittery Christmas everywhere and B-town was no exception. Many celebrities, from Kareena Kapoor to Rani Mukherji hosted Christmas parties at their residences with families and friends.



However, for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the festival was about spending quality time with each other. Though the star couple have hectic schedules with their upcoming films, they spared some time and got together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.



Deepika took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture with Ranveer Singh. Deepika also flaunted her expertise in decorating a Christmas tree as shown in the latest post. Check out her post here: