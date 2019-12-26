People all over the world celebrated Christmas with much pomp and show. It was a glittery Christmas everywhere and B-town was no exception. Many celebrities, from Kareena Kapoor to Rani Mukherji hosted Christmas parties at their residences with families and friends.
However, for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the festival was about spending quality time with each other. Though the star couple have hectic schedules with their upcoming films, they spared some time and got together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
Deepika took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture with Ranveer Singh. Deepika also flaunted her expertise in decorating a Christmas tree as shown in the latest post. Check out her post here:
Ranveer Singh dropped a lovely comment on the post and wrote, "All I want for Christmas," with a heart emoji.
The 'Gully Boy' actor also shared a picture with wife Deepika where he is seen kissing his wife on the forehead in the cute picture.
Check out his Instagram post here:
Deepika also posted another picture, giving a glimpse of their Christmas dinner.
Take a look!
On the professional front, Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. Ranveer too has some big films coming up. He will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the biopic titled '83'. He also stars in Yash Raj Films latest film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
