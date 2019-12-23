It's Christmas time! Moreover, with just a day left people all over the world are gearing up for the festive season. Not just people celebrities from across film industries like Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood are no exception. During this season, apart from their busy and heavy work schedules, film stars are seen taking time out and grooving in a party mood. Sara Ali Khan's recent post in social media is proof that Bollywood's festive mood has begun.



Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her house where she decorated her Christmas tree. In the picture, a fully decorated Christmas tree stands tall, all lit up. In the background, pictures of Sara can be seen where she is seen posing happily with her brother Ibrahim Ali and mother Amrita Singh. She wrote, ‘Home Sweet Home’ and ‘Happy Holidays’.



Check out her post here: