MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's cop action-drama 'Dabangg 3' arrived in the theatres on Friday and is looking forward to a good start at the box office.



According to sources, the film had collected between Rs 22-24 crore net on Day 1. Analysts say that the collections could have been more given the ongoing stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the country.



The unrest in the country due to the various protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens coupled with Section 144 imposed in various state, has reportedly lead to an estimated 15-20% loss of business.



Reports also claimed that the film could have looked for the opening of over Rs 30 crore net if the conditions across the country been more favourable. Despite the numbers on the first day, trade experts predict good growth over the weekend and are optimistic about a good run at the box office.



Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film has also had a multi-lingual release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. However, the collections in other languages was also not so good.

