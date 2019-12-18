MUMBAI: The trailer of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is already winning hearts on the internet. Deepika's role as acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal gave goosebumps to many of us. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film also stars Vikrant Massey.



On Human Rights Day, Deepika unveiled the much-awaited trailer and it received an overwhelming response including B-Town. Now, the makers have dropped the first song from the film titled 'Nok Jhok' and it is something you can't miss!



This is a beautiful and exceptionally romantic song that features Deepika (Malti) and Vikrant Massey. They are totally lost in their own world and their interesting chemistry will make you fall in love. It traces the adorable moments of the lovebirds and how these two unknowingly express their love with their sweet gestures for each other.



Siddhart Mahadevan delivered his voice for this song and the soulful lyrics are penned by the film director Meghna Gulzar.



Here's a beautiful video from the song.