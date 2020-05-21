AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government on Thursday issued guidelines for the operation of shops and establishments in urban areas as part of the fourth phase of the lockdown which will be effective until May 31. As part of this, the State government has allowed shops to re-open from morning 7:00 AM to evening 7:00 PM, in urban areas other than Containment Zones. These timings will not be applicable for Medical shops and they can operate for longer hours.

The Municipal department has issued orders on Wednesday instructing Collectors, SPs and Municipal Commissioners to review the situation and take necessary measures to re-open stores.

As the per the new guidelines:

Physical distance must be followed at stores and it is the responsibility of the shop owners to ensure this. Circular markings should be placed inside and outside the shops. Not more than five people are allowed inside the store. Face masks are compulsory for both the workers and customers.

Sanitization of the entrances, exit gates, parking areas and toilets should be done before the shops are opened. Lift buttons are to be marked with red markings.

All stores must work with only 50% staff.

Employees working in the stores should download the Arogya Sethu App on their mobile phones. Senior citizens and children should not be allowed into the shops unless during emergencies.

Try to keep separate entry and exit doors for the stores.

Establish more number of billing counters and give preference to cash-free transactions.

Sports complexes and stadiums are allowed to open. However, access is only for players and coaches and visitors are not allowed.

Permission are given for restaurants which deliver food and also for take-away restaurants.

Permission has also been sanctioned for hotels and restaurants, which supply food to health, police, government workers, migrant workers, foreign tourists and quarantine centres.

Canteens in bus stations, railway stations, and airports are permitted.

What are not permitted:

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, parks, bars, auditoriums, conference halls, gold and jewellery stores, clothes shops and shoe stores.

Spas and massage centres are not permitted.

Salons can work with safety measures

However, special permission was given to salons to reopen but with conditions. Salon managements have to take special measures, which is separate for high -end salons and normal ones as per the government orders.

Employees and customers working in high-end salons must check the temperature of customers with the Touchless forehead thermometers.

Customer's name and phone number, along with any symptoms of medical issues should be recorded.

Customers should take prior appointment and there should be no waiting inside or outside the salon.

Staff should always wear masks, disposable gloves. Gloves must be replaced after use for each customer.

It is advisable that customers carry their own towels and accessories to the salon.

All equipment and accessories used in salons should be disinfected and cleaned every day.

Regular Salons: Salon chairs, other furniture, mirrors, toiletries, bathrooms and sinks should be regularly cleaned. Razors should not be reused. Before opening and while closing the salon, sodium hypochlorite should be sprayed.

A register must be maintained to record the details of all the customers.

