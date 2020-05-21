HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning, saying there is a possibility of heatwave conditions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next four days, beginning from Friday. The department has advised people to stay indoors unless there is an emergency that warrants venturing out.

People in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have to brace for scorching heat in the coming days as temperatures are expected to rise as high as 45 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The IMD Weather forecast says heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in north coastal and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts on May 22, 23, and 24.

On Thursday, Vijayawada recorded the highest temperature of 44 °C in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, In Telangana, Nizamabad recorded 42 °C while Ramagundam recorded 40°C.

