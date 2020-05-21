AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting over Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA).

Officials briefed the CM on the progress of works related to Pulivendula Medical College foundation and its construction. Responding to it, YS Jagan has instructed officials to complete the tendering process by August and complete the construction of the medical college by the end of this year.

YS Jagan inquired over the progress in works related to Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) main canal - Chakraayapeta lift irrigation scheme. He ordered the official to complete judicial preview works on war-footing by the end of this month and get ready to invite tenders for the project.

The CM has ordered for administrative clearances for the lift irrigation scheme from Alavalapadu, Pendluru Cheruvu and GNSS to Vempalli Zone, with a budget of Rs 46.5 crores. He ordered officials to create banana storage and processing unit in Pulivendula along with processing units in Anantapur and Kadapa districts. YS Jagan advised officials to take measures for storage of perishable crops.

He has instructed authorities to start the process of redressing the misappropriated funds in all the IIITs in the state.

He has ordered the release of funds for the beautification of Kadapa Pond and the development of Rajiv Marg.

The CM ordered for the setting up of Agriculture Advisory Committees immediately and the cultivation of millets which should be given priority. He said that APCARL, along with the Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary Colleges, has been advised to take immediate steps to start a vaccine manufacturing unit.

As a part of the development of RIMS Hospital, the CM advised the health officials to complete the tendering process for renovation of Dr YSR cancer hospital, super speciality block, and psychiatry hospital.

Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary Colleges related to APCARL should be immediately started along with vaccine manufacturing unit, the CM said. He even ordered the officials to start the research centre on banana crop immediately.

He also asked officials to set up an international standard school in Pulivendula city in Kadapa district of state.

Also Read: Thick Smoke From HPCL Refinery Creates Panic In Vizag