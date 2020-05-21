YSR Kadapa: Housing sites for the poor beneficiaries would be distributed on July 8th which coincides with birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Pulivendula Municipal Commissioner VV Narasimha Reddy and Tahsildar Srinivasulu announced this while speaking to reporters at the local municipal office here on Tuesday evening.

They said as per the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy all eligible beneficiaries should be given housing sites . The list of eligible beneficiaries is displayed in the Village Secretariats and those who are eligible but are yet to register their names for the scheme are advised to apply by May 22nd, they said.

Speaking further, the Municipal Commissioner said that the shops will be given numbers and precautionary measures should be taken while running the stores as per the lockdown rules. Face masks and physical distancing is a must, he reiterated. The Commissioner also warned that if goods were purchased in violation of the regulations, they would be fined Rs 500.

Similarly, those applying for the Jagananna Chedodu and Vaahana Mithra schemes are to be applied within 24th to 26th of this month, he said.

