AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government employees will be paid a full salary for the month of May. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to pay full salary to the government employees in a review meeting held on Thursday.

A decision on payment of deferred salary for the past two months will be decided soon, he said. The government was forced to resort to deferment of salaries as the revenues went down due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to pay the full salary for the month of May to the employees, said Venkatrami Reddy, President of Secretariat employees union. The decision of deferment of salaries for two months, March and April, was taken as there is an additional burden on the state's exchequer in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the employees are attending to their duties from today ( May 21) and also arranged RTC buses for transportation. Preventive measures such as wearing face masks, physical distance are being maintained for the safety of the employees," he added.

