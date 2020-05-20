RAJAHMUNDRY: Andhra Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha said that a hostel warden and watchman working in a Swadhar Home near Rajahmundry were dismissed from services for harassing the female inmates. She said that the watchman was also arrested for this heinous act.

As per reports, four young girls who were staying at the Swadhar Home in Bommuru in the districts were allegedly harassed by the watchman named Reddi Babu. Unable to bear the harassment of the watchman which was continuing for quite some time, the victims went and complained to the police about Reddi's behaviour.

Taking cognizance Minister Taneti Vanitha and Rajamundry YSRCP MP Margani Bharat responded to the incident at the Swadhar home. She visited the girls who were at the government hospital for a check up, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media there, the Minister said that the manager of the home, Ramanasri was also suspended for dereliction of duties. ''The four other victims along with four other girls will be moved to a different state home," she said. The watchman and the warden turned off the CC cameras in Swadhar's house, she said and that Reddi Babu was also arrested.

Taneti Vanita said that the AP Disha Act was promulgated to instill confidence and assure all the women in the state, she said.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam: Youth Tortured By Rowdy Gang For Money