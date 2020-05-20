AMARAVATI: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh state climbed up to 2,407 after 68 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Wednesday morning. A total of 1,639 people were completely cured and have been discharged from state-run hospitals till date. One person died of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, and the death toll reached 52.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state medical department, for the last 24 hours, 43 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. The state government tested 9,159 samples, out of which 68 were tested positive for the killer virus in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 715 active coronavirus cases in the state.

As per the health bulletin, out of the 68 cases reported today, 10 were related to the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh tops the country in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests and in implementing anti-COVID-19 measures. AP continues to maintain the best records in terms of recovery rate, conducting highest COVID-19 tests, and recording low death toll and gradual decline in positive cases reported across the state.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is also steadily growing with each passing day. Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country at 53.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than India's average recovery rate of 32.9 per cent.

Even some of the worst affected districts like Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh which had emerged as the largest COVID-19 hotbed in the state has completely gained control over the coronavirus pandemic. Kurnool has witnessed a dip in a number of positive COVID-19 cases reporting on a daily basis.

