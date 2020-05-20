AMARAVATI: Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing a land scam case based on a complaint from a farmer belonging to the Amaravati region, have arrested a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Ravela Gopalakrishna.

The case pertains to fabrication of documents to claim a piece of land that purportedly belongs to a farmer from Nekkallu village of the capital region. As per the complaint lodged by the affected farmer sometime ago with the Thullur Tahasildar, some leaders of the TDP were allegedly involved in this. The TDP leaders have not only allegedly fabricated documents to claim the land but also cheated the farmer by showing lesser area of the farmer’s land in the CRDA survey.

The farmer had in the past complained against TDP leader Ravela Gopalakrishna and a few others at Thullur Tahasildar office accusing the latter of encroaching upon his land. Thullur Tahasildar then referred the matter to the Thullur Inspector of Police handed over the case to Thullur circle inspector(CI). A SIT was formed subsequently to go into the land scam allegations finally leading to the arrest of the TDP leader Ravela Gopalakrishna on Monday. The TDP leader has since been remanded to custody.

Meanwhile, the police have also detained a few more people for questioning with regard to the case. Further investigation is on.

