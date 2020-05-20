VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh RTC bus services in the state will commence from tomorrow and the first bus will start at 7:00 AM , said the company's VC & MD Madireddy Pratap. Talking to the media on Wednesday, he enumerated how the APSRTC would function in the coming days as per the Central government guidelines after the buses were confined to the depots since the past 58 days. ''We are operating bus services to slowly increase economic growth. For that we are operating 70% of the services, i.e. 1,683 buses, from tommorrow ,'' the RTC MD said.
Highlights
- APSRTC to resume services from Thursday.
- Bus charges will not be increased.
- City bus services will start later.
- The ban on interstate services will continues.
- Though there is night curfew, buses will run at night keeping in view the summer season. But it is advised for passengers to get to the bus stand at 7 pm.
- No resumption of city bus services in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada as yet.
- Interstate services were also supposed to run and letters have been written to the respective states for approval to run buses. After getting permission from them, interstate services will operate.
- Number of seats in Super Luxury buses have been limited to adhere to the norms.
- In the Palle Velugu and Express buses seats have been marked to indicate to passengers where they should not sit to maintain physical distance.
- Passengers travelling in buses should wear masks and these facemasks are also made available at bus stands. We have decided to sell the mask for Rs 10 each, he said.
- We have made sanitizer facility available at every bus stand. Passengers should clean their hands with sanitizer before boarding the bus.
- From now on only online reservations for Ordinary, Express, Ultra Deluxe and Deluxe buses will be done.
- Reservation charges will not be charged for any booking done on a day-to-day basis.
- We have decided to issue paperless tickets vial online and this was being planned since a long time.
- Tickets can be booked through different kinds of payment wallets such as credit card, debit card and Google Pay.
- Children over the age of 65 and under 10 years of age will be allowed on only an emergency medical basis.
- Due to the summer season a few AC buses are being plied, but no blankets will be given, he clarified.
Also Read: APSRTC To Resume Bus Services From May 21