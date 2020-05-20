GANNAVARAM: About 156 non-resident Indians (NRIs) from Andhra Pradesh, stranded in the United Kingdom due to COVID-19 lockdown, were evacuated back to the state on Wednesday, May 20. They have landed directly at the Gannavaram airport in AP. All the 156 people were screened at the airport before they were shifted to their hometowns on Nine special buses arranged by the State government.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a special initiative in bringing back non-resident Indians (NRIs), hailing from the state and stranded abroad.

As a part of the Centre’s mega evacuation programme ‘Vande Bharat’ Mission 2, a total of 13 flights are expected to arrive in the state, said AP Non-Resident Telugus Association President Medapati Venkat. He said that Telugu NRIs stranded in the Philippines and Abu Dhabi have already reached Visakhapatnam airport on Tuesday.

Venkat said that 78 people from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia are scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport by Tuesday evening. He added that AP NRIs stranded in Kuwait will land in the city on Thursday.

Stating that two flights from Kuwait would arrive at Gannavaram airport, Venkat said that the state government had asked all the NRIs to stay in quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.

