AMARAVATI: "You are my strength and we recognise you as fully capable people and have full trust and confidence in you.'' Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said this to the State District Collectors and Superintendents of Police while speaking to them during a review meeting via video conference held today.

He expressed his confidence in the District Collectors and SPs and lauded their efforts in mitigating the coronavirus in the state. At the field level, the Village Volunteers, Village Secretariats, Asha workers, doctors, constables, police force and sanitation workers, all of them had done a great job during this pandemic, he said while praising their efforts.

In the video conference with the officials, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "We have now entered the fourth phase of the lockdown. We will now have to follow a different approach unlike the previous one. The focus now will be on to re-start the economy. Without losing focusing on COVID-19 prevention measures, we also need to open the economy fully,'' he said. For this, the Collectors and SPs need to participate and ensure that proper measures are taken in all places except, shopping malls, movie theatres, religious events, congregations and everywhere, he said.

'' With public transport, autos, taxis and private vehicles to resume in the next two to three days, people should ensure taking proper care like wearing face masks, washing hands, sanitisation and follow social distancing norms. Since everything will be open now, we will have to live with COVID-19. Discrimination, fear in the people should be eliminated and awareness should be spread among the people about the virus,'' the Chief Minister stated.

People in the state should come forward voluntarily and get themselves tested, Information about this tests etc., should be made available to the people. '' YSR Village and Ward Clinics will be set in the coming days. The construction of these clinics should be now be given prime importance,'' he said in his directions to the Collectors. People who are suspected to have the coronavirus should go there, get themselves tested, and take the medication and this entire process should happen very smoothly. We also have to ensure that the scope of containment clusters should be reduced gradually, he advised.

