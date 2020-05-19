VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking turn of events, popular video platform TikTok turned out to be the reason for a mother and her son to end their lives in Andhra Pradesh. Depressed at being reprimanded by her husband for posting videos on TikTok, a woman committed suicide at Jakkampudi YSR Colony near Vijayawada. However, in a tragic double whammy of sorts, her son too took his life soon after, unable to digest the fact that his mother is no more.

As per reports, the woman was in the habit of frequently updating her videos on TikTok video app much to the displeasure of her husband. She was reportedly upset after her husband admonished her about the same and took the extreme step to end her life. Devastated by the sudden death of his mother, her son also committed suicide by consuming cyanide.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, people across the country are confined to their homes.

Most of them are getting addicted to the popular video-sharing app TikTok and have been uploading and sharing different videos on the app. Chronic addiction to the app, coupled with reluctance to give up the habit, is driving many of them crazy. Some of them are resorting to suicide after being scolded or denied the opportunity to use the app.

Seeing this growing and disconcerting trend, TikTok has collaborated with Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF) to launch 'Your Life Matters’ campaign, aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of mental health and curbing suicide rates in India. Despite measures like these, suicides, centering around the use of the video-sharing app, are taking place frequently in the country.

Also Read: 9 Labourers Dead In Bihar Road Accident, Another 4 Dead In Maharashtra