VISAKHAPATNAM: Power generation at the Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant's second unit was disrupted on Tuesday due to a technical snag. Officials temporarily suspended the power outage from Tuesday afternoon, as a result of which 500 MW of power generation was disrupted.
The Simhadri power plant is located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Currently, 500 MW of power is being generated only from the third unit of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant.
It is reported that the first and fourth units in the plant were also non-operational due to some technical issues. Today, power generation from the second unit of the plant has been halted due to technical snag.
Officials said that technical staff was working to fix the glitch in the plant.
