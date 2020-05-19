AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, announced that schools would reopen in the state from August 3. This was announced in a review meeting held on Tuesday at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete school infrastructure-related works under the Nadu-Nedu (Then and Now) Programme in 15,715 schools by the end of July month.

Each school has to provide nine types of facilities and a revolving fund of Rs 456 crore has also been released, he said. The Chief Minister suggested that District Collectors should review the works on a daily basis so that all the school works could be completed by the end of July . On the other hand, the authorities have been ordered to oversee the supply of construction materials without any interruption.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged national lockdown, the entire academic calendar is going to be changed in Andhra Pradesh. Previously, the annual academic calendar was conducted from June 12 to June 11 of the following year. But now it will be from August to July and more reforms in the examination pattern would also be introduced.

