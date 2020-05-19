KADAPA: Pulivendula Town will now come under the Green Zone category from Tuesday. The Containment Zone restrictions in the place concluded on Monday, as per a statement issued by the YSR Kadapa District Collector C Hari Kiran on Monday.

Four COVID-19 positive cases were registered in Pulivendula and strict restrictions were in place as it was turned into a containment zone, he said. "The last case was registered on April 6, and the latest coronavirus patient in the area was also discharged on April 20, following medical reports stating that he was negative,'' he said. "Since 28 days, no positive cases have been registered here," the Collector said.

The four persons who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from Tirupati State COVID Hospital, SWIMS. All of them hailed from Kadapa. Out of the four coronavirus patients, two were men aged 51 and 60, and two of them women aged 45 and 69, the Collector said.

In the neighbouring Kurnool district which had emerged as the largest COVID-19 hotbed in the state, has completely gained control over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, 28 people were cured and discharged from hospitals in Kurnool district. With this, a total of 403 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Kurnool district till date.

Kurnool, which continued to maintain worrisome trend with highest reporting cases for the past few weeks, has witnessed a dip in a number of positive COVID-19 cases reporting on a daily basis.

