AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to give job cards and provide employment to migrant workers returning to the state.

The Chief Minister said this during a review meeting held on Tuesday, with the district collectors through video conference from Tadepalli camp office.

While reviewing the development works, he said that Central government allotted extra budget of Rs. 40 thousand crores for providing employment opportunities to people of the state, along with migrant workers who were returning to the state during these tough times.



YS Jagan said that state government has released Rs 4,436.47 crore to distribute 27 lakh house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries, on July 8. He advised the officials to complete the process of land acquisition by May 31.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to extend the application date for housing scheme till May 21, and complete the verification process by May 30. The final eligible beneficiaries list should be released by June 7, he said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has recruited three Joint Collectors (JCs) for monitoring this scheme. '' One of the JC's will monitor Rythu Bharosa scheme, the second JC will monitor the village and ward secretariats works, the third JC will look into the pension and other welfare schemes,'' YS Jagan said.

He also added a Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB - Liquor and Sand) was formed with 11 ASPs and one JC, to eradicate corruption in sales of sand and liquor in the State.

YS Jagan instructed the Collectors to address the drinking water problems in the villages and urban areas across the state, during the review meeting.

