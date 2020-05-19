AMARAVATI: Kia Motors India has resumed production on Tuesday at its Anantapur-based plant after putting a comprehensive system of safety measures in place. Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that very soon, the car manufacturing company would prove its mark in the world markets. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister said that the state government has already given guidelines about the safety of workers and the precautions to be taken while they perform duties in the company, he said.

Kia Motors Plant at Anantapur currently has a production capacity of around 3 lakh units per annum, to cater to both domestic and international markets.

The Minister while talking about the support to be given to the families affected by the LG Polymers gas leak, he said that a Special Task Force was set up with 200 people to help these families. He said that the government is taking all measures to support the victim and that the clearing and shipment of the Styrene gas from the plant to South Korea was completed. He further assured that the government would support all the families' living in the five villages in the vicinity of the plant, he said.

Also Read: Electrical, Automobile Markets Back Into Brisk Business In Hyderabad