VISAKHAPATNAM: Super cyclone 'Amphan' weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday afternoon as it drifted towards the Indian shores in West Bengal and Odisha. The cyclone with high-velocity winds triggered rains in several parts of West Bengal, Odisha and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Under the cyclonic effect, massive tidal waves lashed the coast of Mangamaripeta village in Visakhapatnam district. Giant waves were seen crashing into the coast line. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas visited the village and warned fishermen not to venture in the sea. He advised the people of the village to be alert and stay safe at the time of the cyclone making its landfall. He also advised the fishermen to move their keep nets and boats away from the coast to pre-empt any damage.

Meanwhile, under the impact of Cyclone Amphan, storm surge was witnessed on the coastal belt of the Sakhinetipalli Mandal near Antarvedi coastal region in East Godavari district. The sea water has advanced into the land area by about 50 metres at these places. Heavy winds blew throughout the Razole constituency in the district.

Minister of Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das held a review meeting with district officials in Srikakulam on Tuesday in the wake of the Amphan storm. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel and the police have been deployed as heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds are likely in the district as well. Officials have been ordered to coordinate with the authorities of neighbouring Odisha over the flooding of rivers and also take necessary precautions to prevent further damage to the electrical lines there.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said the cyclone lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 360 km south of Paradip in Odisha and 510 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. The cyclone is likely to make a landfall between Digha, some 180 km south of Kolkata in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday afternoon. The maximum sustained wind speed at the time of the landfall is likely to range between 165 kmph and 180 kmph.

