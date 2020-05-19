AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 2,339 as 57 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Tuesday morning. A total of 1,596 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date.

The state reported two deaths on Tuesday due to the killer virus, one in Chittoor and Kurnool districts each, and the death toll has reached to 52.

Currently, there are 691 active coronavirus cases in the state.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state medical department, the state government conducted testing on 9,739 samples, out of which 57 samples were tested positive. On Tuesday, 69 people were completely cured of the virus and discharged from hospitals across the sate.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is also steadily growing with each passing day. Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country at 53.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than India's average recovery rate of 32.9 per cent.

Tweet: https://twitter.com/ArogyaAndhra/status/1262617939162750976?s=20