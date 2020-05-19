AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State government on Tuesday has decided to run buses from Thursday, May 21.As per the decision, APSRTC is planning to run bus services across major cities of the state.
However, people can purchase tickets only through online booking. Online booking was only for Super Luxury buses earlier but now has also been extended to the ordinary buses as well. APSRTC will soon announce the details of the bus services routes.
It is learnt that the government had already decided to run buses with half capacity. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made suggestions to this end. He also clarified that the private buses will be given permits and 20 people will be allowed in to board the buses. He also instructed that everyone should follow lockdown norms by wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.
