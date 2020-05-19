AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang ordered a detailed inquiry of a social media video where a six-year-old girl was seen mopping the floor of a government college in Nellore district in the presence of a head constable.

The Director-General of Police said that disciplinary action will be initiated against the head constable and others who involved in the act.

A video of a six-year-old girl struggling to mop the floor had gone viral on social media. After the media followed the story, Sawang immediately swung to action over the incident and ordered for an inquiry into it.

He said that he has instructed Nellore SP to take action against the girl's father along with the head constable who did not stop the girl from doing it.

The DGP said that as per the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act of 1986 under section 14 of IPC, making any child below 14 years of age to work is a punishable offence. Violators can be sentenced to at least 3 months to one year of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 will be imposed, said Sawang.

AP Police department will run a special drive across the state to bring awareness in people that child labour, allowing children below 14 years of age to work is a punishable offence, he said.

