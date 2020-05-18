KURNOOL: Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh which had emerged as the largest COVID-19 hotbed in the state, has completely gained control over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, 28 people have completely cured and discharged from hospitals in Kurnool district. With this, a total of 403 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Kurnool district till date.

There are currently 159 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which constitutes only 26 per cent of the total reported cases, while the discharged 403 cases constitute 71 per cent of the reported cases.

Kurnool which continued to maintain worrisome trend with highest reporting cases for the past few weeks has witnessed a dip in a number of positive COVID-19 cases reporting on a daily basis.

Out of the 47 discharged patients, seven were discharged from Kurnool Chaitanya College COVID Care Center, 14 from Nandyala Shantiram District level Government COVID Hospital, three from Vishwabharathi District Level Government COVID Hospital which is near to Kurnool city, and the rest four patients were discharged from Kurnool Government COVID Hospital.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is also steadily growing with each passing day. Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest recovery rate in the country at 53.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than India's average recovery rate of 32.9 per cent.

