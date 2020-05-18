AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has given permission to resume the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) services along with private travel services across the state in accordance with the guidelines of the central government.

YS Jagan instructed transport officials to speak with officials of other states and seek permission for interstate services, in view of difficulties being faced by migrant workers who were walking on foot to their hometowns.

He even instructed them to bring back stranded people of AP from Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai and other cities.

AP government has taken the decision to permit three persons to travel in a car and only 20 persons in bus, and will further improve the transportation facilities across the state in a phased manner. After arriving at the bus stand, passengers need to undergo tests, the CM said. He has ordered officials to collect all the details of people who were travelling through public transport in the state.

The CM has advised officials to follow all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, even after resuming bus services. As part of it, APSRTC has decided to resume the operations of public transportation in the state with only 50 percent occupancy in the buses.

