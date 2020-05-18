AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 52 new positive cases on Monday morning, with this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 2,282. In the last 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 9,713 samples, out of which 52 samples were tested positive.

According to a health bulletin issued by state medical department, a total of 1,527 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date. Death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 50 in the state, and currently there are 705 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Out of the 52 newly reported cases, Chittoor and Krishna districts have reported the highest number of cases with 15 cases each respectively.

Nellore reported seven and five cases were reported in East Godavari district followed by Kurnool district with four fresh cases. Kadapa and West Godavari have reported two cases each. One COVID-19 case has been reported each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

On the other hand, the coronavirus recovery rate in the state is also steadily growing with each passing day. A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from state run hospitals in the past 24 hours.

District wise discharged COVID-19 cases for the last 24 hours:

Guntur : 40

Kurnool : 28

Krishna : 20

Chittoor : 5

East Godavari : 4

Visakhapatnam : 4

Anantapur : 2

Kadapa : 1

Have a look at the district-wise COVID-19 cases report till now:

Table: