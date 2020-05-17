YSR KADAPA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Devagudi Sivanath Reddy was caught by the district police for playing cards in violation of orders banning gatherings amid lockdown, on Sunday.

As per reports, police carried out raids based on a tip-off that people were playing cards, defying the lockdown rules imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, near Devagudi village in Jammalamadugu mandal.

Nine people were arrested in the raids and police recovered Rs 15,700 from their possession.

Among the nine arrested, police confirmed that TDP MLC Sivanath Reddy was among them The police said that raids were carried out in two more places. Five people were arrested at one place and seven others at another place they said. The police recovered Rs. 3,500 and Rs 5,000 from these places.

With the lockdown in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines issued by the government clearly state that there should be no gatherings of people in one place and social distancing is a must.

