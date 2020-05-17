The storm is likely to intensify further in the coming 12 hours as per the information given by the Amaravati Meteorological Centre (AMD).Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall is expected in Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema regions as per the AMD.

The cyclonic storm 'Amphan' (pronounced as UM-PUN) is moving with a speed of 6 kmph over past six hours, it said. It is expected to travel northwards over the next 24 hours and then over the North-Northeast of Bay of Bengal and cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between the Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and the Hatia Islands (Bangladesh) either in the afternoon or evening of May 20.

It has also been stated that the south-west monsoons has hit parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea today (May 17). Southwest monsoon is expected to enter other parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and other parts of the Andaman Islands within the next 48 hours.

North Coast Andhra, Yanam: As per the AMD, there will be moderate to heavy rains, thunderstorms and light winds.

South Coast Andhra: Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds along with light to moderate showers are likely to fall in the South Coast of Andhra Pradesh today and tommorrow. The weather will remain dry the day after tommorrow.

Rayalaseema: Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to cause light to moderate rains today. Maximum temperatures are expected to be at 41 to 43 degrees.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Likely To Receive Rainfall For Next 2 Days