AMARAVATI: Only 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State of Andhra Pradesh and one death reported in the past 24 hours. As per the Sunday health bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now at 2,380 and with one death reported the death toll rose to 50 in the state.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

As per the Health department report the 25 new cases reported during the past 24 hours five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot.

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 150 were from other states.

Srikakulam reported seven of the new cases, Chittoor and Guntur four each

Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Kurnool three each and Nellore one.

Kurnool continues to top the list with 611 cases reported and with 187 active cases.

A total of 9,880 samples were tested and 103 people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,433.

Currently the state has 747 active cases.

Check out the Table of the district-wise list of cases: