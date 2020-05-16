VISAKHAPATNAM: Suspended Narsipatnam Regional Government Hospital Anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar Rao, who was recently punished for making false accusations against his higher officials, is once again in news, for all wrong reasons. On Saturday, the errant medical expert created ruckus on the road in a highly inebriated condition near Akkayyapalem village of Visakhapatnam.

Apparently under the influence of alcohol, Dr Sudhakar Rao caused public nuisance near the Paalem Port Hospital Junction. Heavily drunk and arriving in his car near the junction, the controversial doctor began removing the barricades on the main road and even flung a liquor bottle onto the road in the process.

Displaying overbearing behaviour, he abused people in filthy language when they tried to restrain him from removing the stoppers. Unable to take his indecency in full public glare any more, the local people accosted him and tied his hands with a rope before informing the police. He was eventually taken into custody by a police team that descended on the scene.

Sudhakar, who had been an anaesthetist in government service for close to 20 years, was recently under the spotlight after he made some false accusations against the government officials. A video showing him blurt out his bluster had gone viral on social media. Consequently, an enquiry was ordered against him and a high-level committee comprising senior doctors went into all the aspects surrounding the controversy. As the enquiry panel found out that the allegations made by Dr Sudhakar against his superiors were wrong, he was placed under suspension for bringing his department into disrepute using falsehood.

Also Read: AP Govt Starts 4th Phase Of Ration Distribution For Over 1.4 Cr Beneficiaries